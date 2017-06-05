Identifying Edible and Poisonous Wild Mushrooms

There are roughly 15,000 types of wild fungi in the UK. Our guide aims to help you identify the best to eat and the most important ones not to pick.

Never rely on one source for mushroom identification, and never eat anything unless you are 100% sure it is edible. We will not be held responsible for the use of the information in this guide.

Use our seasonal filters to see what you might be able to pick right now. Better yet, why not try one of our foraging courses?

 

 

This guide is here to help keep you safe, however, please ensure that you use multiple sources for identifying mushrooms. Only eat a wild food if you yourself are 100% sure what it is. We will not be held responsible for any misidentification, or any other use of the information on this website.

Horse Mushroom Horse Mushroom Agaricus arvensis Edible Autumn Spring Summer Season Start : May Season End : Oct
The Prince The Prince Agaricus augustus Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Jul Season End : Nov
Pavement Mushroom Pavement Mushroom Agaricus bitorquis Edible Autumn Spring Summer Season Start : May Season End : Oct
Medusa Mushroom Medusa Mushroom Agaricus bohusii Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Jul Season End : Oct
Field Mushroom Field Mushroom Agaricus campestris Edible Autumn Spring Summer Season Start : May Season End : Nov
The Princess The Princess Agaricus lanipes Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Jun Season End : Oct
Inky Mushroom Inky Mushroom Agaricus moelleri Poisonous Autumn Summer Season Start : Jun Season End : Oct
The Blushing Wood Mushroom The Blushing Wood Mushroom Agaricus silvaticus Edible Autumn Spring Summer Season Start : May Season End : Nov
Wood mushroom Wood mushroom Agaricus silvicola Edible Autumn Spring Summer Season Start : Aug Season End : Nov
Macro Mushroom Macro Mushroom Agaricus urinascens Edible Autumn Spring Summer Season Start : May Season End : Nov
Yellow Stainer Yellow Stainer Agaricus xanthodermus Poisonous Autumn Spring Summer Season Start : Jul Season End : Nov
Orange Peel Fungus Orange Peel Fungus Aleuria aurantia Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Aug Season End : Nov
White False Death Cap White False Death Cap Amanita citrina var alba Inedible Autumn Summer Season Start : Jul Season End : Nov
False Deathcap False Deathcap Amanita citrina var citrina Inedible Autumn Summer Season Start : May Season End : Nov
Orange Grisette Orange Grisette Amanita crocea Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Jul Season End : Oct
Grey Spotted Amanita Grey Spotted Amanita Amanita excelsa Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Jul Season End : Oct
Tawny Grisette Tawny Grisette Amanita fulva Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Jun Season End : Oct
Gemmed Amanita Gemmed Amanita Amanita gemmata Poisonous Autumn Spring Summer Season Start : May Season End : Nov
Fly agaric Fly agaric Amanita muscaria Poisonous Autumn Summer Season Start : Aug Season End : Dec
Panther Cap Panther Cap Amanita pantherina Poisonous Autumn Summer Season Start : Jul Season End : Nov
Death Cap Death Cap Amanita Phalliodes Poisonous Autumn Summer Season Start : Jul Season End : Nov
The Blusher The Blusher Amanita rubescens Edible Autumn Spring Summer Season Start : May Season End : Nov
Destroying Angel Destroying Angel Amanita virosa Poisonous Autumn Summer Season Start : Jul Season End : Nov
Honey Fungus Honey Fungus Armillaria mellea Edible Autumn Season Start : Sep Season End : Nov
Wood Ears Wood Ears Auricularia auricula-judae Edible Autumn Spring Summer Winter Season Start : All Year Season End : All Year
Butter Bolete Butter Bolete Boletus / Butyriboletus appendiculatus Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Jul Season End : Oct
Bitter Beech Bolete Bitter Beech Bolete Boletus / Caloboletus calopus Inedible Autumn Summer Season Start : Aug Season End : Nov
Rooting Bolete Rooting Bolete Boletus / Caloboletus radicans Inedible Autumn Summer Season Start : Aug Season End : Oct
Peppery Bolete Peppery Bolete Boletus / Chalciporus piperatus Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Aug Season End : Oct
Chestnut Bolete Chestnut Bolete Boletus / Gyroporus castaneus Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Aug Season End : Oct
Hortiboletus bubalinus Hortiboletus bubalinus Boletus / Hortiboletus bubalinus Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Jul Season End : Oct
Ruby Bolete Ruby Bolete Boletus / Hortiboletus Rubellus Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Aug Season End : Oct
Bay Bolete Bay Bolete Boletus / Imleria badia Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Aug Season End : Nov
Orange Oak Bolete Orange Oak Bolete Boletus / Leccinum aurantiacum Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Jul Season End : Nov
Brown Birch Bolete Brown Birch Bolete Boletus / Leccinum scabrum Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Aug Season End : Nov
Orange Birch Bolete Orange Birch Bolete Boletus / Leccinum versipellis Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Jul Season End : Nov
Scarletina Bolete Scarletina Bolete Boletus / Neoboletus praestigiator Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Jul Season End : Oct
Lurid Bolete Lurid Bolete Boletus / Suillellus Luridus Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Jul Season End : Oct
Bovine Bolete Bovine Bolete Boletus / Suillus bovinus Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Aug Season End : Nov
Larch Bolete Larch Bolete Boletus / Suillus grevillei Edible Autumn Summer Winter Season Start : Jul Season End : Nov
Bitter Bolete Bitter Bolete Boletus / Tylopilus felleus Inedible Autumn Summer Season Start : Jul Season End : Oct
Red Cracked Bolete Red Cracked Bolete Boletus / Xerocomellus chrysenteron Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Jul Season End : Oct
Penny Bun Penny Bun Boletus edulis Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Aug Season End : Oct
Summer Bolete Summer Bolete Boletus reticulatus Edible Summer Season Start : Jun Season End : Aug
St. George's Mushroom St. George's Mushroom Calocybe gambosa Edible Spring Season Start : Apr Season End : May
Giant Puffball Giant Puffball Calvatia gigantea Edible Summer Season Start : Jul Season End : Sep
Chanterelle Chanterelle Cantharellus cibarius Edible Autumn Spring Summer Season Start : May Season End : Nov
Winter Chanterelle Winter Chanterelle Cantherellus tubaeformis Edible Autumn Summer Winter Season Start : Aug Season End : Dec
Shaggy Parasol Shaggy Parasol Chlorophyllum rhacodes Inedible Autumn Summer Season Start : Jul Season End : Nov
The Ivory Funnel The Ivory Funnel Clitocybe dealbata Poisonous Autumn Summer Season Start : Jul Season End : Nov
Trooping Funnel Trooping Funnel Clitocybe geotropa Edible Autumn Winter Season Start : Sep Season End : Dec
Clouded Agaric Clouded Agaric Clitocybe nebularis Poisonous Autumn Winter Season Start : Sep Season End : Dec
The Miller The Miller Clitopilus prunulus Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Jun Season End : Nov
Glistening Inkcap Glistening Inkcap Coprinellus micaceus Edible Autumn Spring Summer Winter Season Start : Mar Season End : Dec
Common Inkcap Common Inkcap Coprinopsis atramentaria Poisonous Autumn Spring Summer Season Start : Apr Season End : Nov
Shaggy Inkcaps Shaggy Inkcaps Coprinus comatus Edible Autumn Spring Season Start : Apr Season End : Nov
Magpie Fungus Magpie Fungus Coprinus picaceus Poisonous Autumn Winter Season Start : Sep Season End : Dec
The Bruising Webcap The Bruising Webcap Cortinarius purpurascens Inedible Autumn Summer Winter Season Start : Aug Season End : Nov
Horn Of Plenty Horn Of Plenty Craterellus cornucopioides Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Aug Season End : Oct
Meadow Waxcap Meadow Waxcap Cuphophyllus pratensis Edible Autumn Winter Season Start : Sep Season End : Dec
Snowy Waxcap Snowy Waxcap Cuphophyllus virgineus Edible Autumn Winter Season Start : Sep Season End : Dec
Poplar Fieldcap Poplar Fieldcap Cyclocybe cylindracea Edible Autumn Spring Season Start : Jan Season End : Dec
Freckled Dapperling Freckled Dapperling Echinoderma asperum Poisonous Autumn Summer Season Start : Aug Season End : Nov
Beefsteak Fungus Beefsteak Fungus Fistulina hepatica Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Aug Season End : Nov
Velvet Shank Velvet Shank Flammulina velutipes Edible Spring Winter Season Start : Dec Season End : Apr
Slimy Waxcap Slimy Waxcap Gliophorus irrigatas Inedible Autumn Summer Winter Season Start : Jul Season End : Dec
Parrot Waxcap Parrot Waxcap Gliophorus psittacinus Inedible Autumn Summer Winter Season Start : Jul Season End : Dec
Jubilee Waxcap Jubilee Waxcap Gliophorus reginae Inedible Autumn Winter Season Start : Aug Season End : Dec
Hen of the Woods Hen of the Woods Grifola frondosa Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Aug Season End : Nov
Common Rustgill Common Rustgill Gymnopolis penetrans Inedible Autumn Summer Winter Season Start : Aug Season End : Dec
False Morel False Morel Gyromitra esculenta Poisonous Spring Season Start : Mar Season End : May
White saddle White saddle Helvella crispa Poisonous Autumn Summer Season Start : Aug Season End : Dec
Elfin saddle Elfin saddle Helvella lacunosa Poisonous Autumn Summer Season Start : Sep Season End : Nov
Hedgehog Fungus Hedgehog Fungus Hydnum repandum Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Aug Season End : Oct
Terracotta Hedgehog Terracotta Hedgehog Hydnum rufescens Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Sep Season End : Dec
Golden Waxcap Golden Waxcap Hygrocybe chlorophana Edible Autumn Summer Winter Season Start : Aug Season End : Dec
Scarlet Waxcap, Scarlet Hood Scarlet Waxcap, Scarlet Hood Hygrocybe coccinea Edible Autumn Winter Season Start : Sep Season End : Dec
Vermillion Waxcap Vermillion Waxcap Hygrocybe miniata Edible Autumn Winter Season Start : Sep Season End : Dec
Crimson Waxcap Crimson Waxcap Hygrocybe punicea Edible Autumn Winter Season Start : Sep Season End : Dec
False Chanterelle False Chanterelle Hygrophoropsis aurantiaca Poisonous Autumn Summer Season Start : Jul Season End : Nov
Sulphur Tuft Sulphur Tuft Hypholoma fasciculare Poisonous Autumn Spring Summer Winter Season Start : All Year Season End : All Year
Deadly Fibrecap Deadly Fibrecap Inocybe erubescens Poisonous Spring Summer Season Start : May Season End : Sep
White Fibrecap White Fibrecap Inocybe geophylla Poisonous Autumn Summer Season Start : Jul Season End : Nov
Lilac Fibrecap Lilac Fibrecap Inocybe geophylla var. lilacina Poisonous Autumn Summer Season Start : Jul Season End : Oct
Amethyst Deceiver Amethyst Deceiver Laccaria amethystina Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Jun Season End : Nov
The Deceiver The Deceiver Laccaria laccata Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Jun Season End : Nov
Weeping Widow Weeping Widow Lacrymaria lacrymabunda Inedible Autumn Summer Season Start : Jun Season End : Nov
Curry Scented Milkcap Curry Scented Milkcap Lactarius camphoratus Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Aug Season End : Nov
Saffron Milkcap Saffron Milkcap Lactarius deliciosus Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Jul Season End : Nov
False Saffron Milkcap False Saffron Milkcap Lactarius deterrimus Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Aug Season End : Nov
Bearded Milkcap Bearded Milkcap Lactarius pubescens Poisonous Autumn Summer Season Start : Aug Season End : Nov
Woolly Milkcap Woolly Milkcap Lactarius torminosus Poisonous Autumn Summer Season Start : Aug Season End : Oct
Chicken Of The Woods Chicken Of The Woods Laetiporus sulphureus Edible Spring Summer Season Start : May Season End : Aug
Stinking Dapperling Stinking Dapperling Lepiota cristata Poisonous Autumn Summer Season Start : Jul Season End : Nov
Tawny Funnel Cap Tawny Funnel Cap Lepista flaccida Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Jul Season End : Nov
Wood Blewit Wood Blewit Lepista nuda Edible Autumn Winter Season Start : Oct Season End : Feb
Field Blewit Field Blewit Lepista saeva Edible Autumn Winter Season Start : Oct Season End : Jan
Dusky Puffball Dusky Puffball Lycoperdon nigrescens Inedible Autumn Summer Season Start : Jul Season End : Sep
Common Puffball Common Puffball Lycoperdon perlatum Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Jul Season End : Nov
Stump Puffball Stump Puffball Lycoperdon pyriforme Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Jul Season End : Nov
Mosaic Puffball Mosaic Puffball Lycoperdon utriformis Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Jul Season End : Oct
Parasol Parasol Macrolepiota procera Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Jun Season End : Sep
Fairy Ring Champignons Fairy Ring Champignons Marasmius oreades Edible Autumn Spring Summer Season Start : Apr Season End : Nov
Blackening Polypore Blackening Polypore Meripilus giganteus Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Aug Season End : Nov
Yellow Morel Yellow Morel Morchella esculenta Edible Spring Season Start : Mar Season End : May
Black Morel Black Morel Morchella importuna Edible Spring Season Start : Mar Season End : May
Semifree Morel Semifree Morel Morchella semilibera Edible Spring Season Start : Mar Season End : Apr
Common Morel Common Morel Morchella vulgaris Edible Spring Season Start : Mar Season End : May
Common Bonnet Common Bonnet Mycena Galericulata Edible Autumn Spring Summer Winter Season Start : All Year Season End : All Year
Lilac Bonnet Lilac Bonnet Mycena pura Poisonous Autumn Summer Season Start : Jul Season End : Nov
Rosy Bonnet Mushroom Rosy Bonnet Mushroom Mycena rosea Poisonous Autumn Summer Season Start : Jul Season End : Nov
Porcelain Fungus Porcelain Fungus Oudemansiella mucida Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Aug Season End : Nov
Brown Roll Rim Brown Roll Rim Paxillus involutus Poisonous Autumn Summer Season Start : Aug Season End : Nov
Dyers Mazegill Dyers Mazegill Phaeolus schweinitzii Inedible Autumn Summer Season Start : Aug Season End : Oct
Stinkhorn Stinkhorn Phallus impudicus Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Jun Season End : Nov
Golden Scalycap Golden Scalycap Pholiota adiposa Inedible Autumn Spring Season Start : Apr Season End : Dec
Birch Polypore Birch Polypore Piptoporus betulinus Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Aug Season End : Nov
Grey Oyster Mushroom Grey Oyster Mushroom Pleurotus ostreatus Edible Autumn Spring Summer Winter Season Start : All Year Season End : All Year
Dryad's Saddle Dryad's Saddle Polyporus squamosus Edible Spring Summer Season Start : May Season End : Aug
Pink Meadow Waxcap Pink Meadow Waxcap Porpolomopsis calyptriformis Edible Autumn Winter Season Start : Aug Season End : Dec
The Goblet The Goblet Pseudoclitocybe cyathiformis Edible Autumn Winter Season Start : Oct Season End : Jan
Yellow False Truffle Yellow False Truffle Rhizopogdon luteolas Inedible Autumn Summer Season Start : Aug Season End : Nov
Butter Cap Butter Cap Rhodocollybia butyraceae. Edible Autumn Summer Winter Season Start : Jul Season End : Dec
Wrinkled Peach Wrinkled Peach Rhodotus palmatus Inedible Autumn Summer Season Start : Jul Season End : Nov
Blackish Purple Russula Blackish Purple Russula Russula atropurpurea Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Aug Season End : Nov
Yellow Swamp Russula Yellow Swamp Russula Russula claroflava Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Aug Season End : Oct
The Charcoal Burner The Charcoal Burner Russula cyanoxantha Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Jul Season End : Oct
The Sickener The Sickener Russula emetica Poisonous Autumn Summer Season Start : Jul Season End : Oct
Geranium Scented Russula Geranium Scented Russula Russula fellea Poisonous Autumn Summer Season Start : Aug Season End : Nov
Beechwood Sickener Beechwood Sickener Russula nobilis Poisonous Autumn Summer Season Start : Aug Season End : Nov
Common Yellow Russula Common Yellow Russula Russula ochroleuca Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Aug Season End : Nov
Powdery Brittlegill Powdery Brittlegill Russula parazurea Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Jul Season End : Oct
Green Cracking Russula Green Cracking Russula Russula virescens Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Jul Season End : Oct
Scarlet Elfcup Scarlet Elfcup Sarcoscypha austriaca Edible Spring Winter Season Start : Dec Season End : Apr
Common Earthball Common Earthball Scleroderma citrinum, areolatum, verrucosum Poisonous Autumn Summer Season Start : Jul Season End : Nov
Cauliflower Fungus Cauliflower Fungus Sparassis crispa Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Aug Season End : Nov
Blue Roundhead Blue Roundhead Stropharia caerulea Poisonous Autumn Winter Season Start : Aug Season End : Dec
The Grey Knight The Grey Knight Tricholoma terreum Poisonous Autumn Summer Season Start : Aug Season End : Oct
Truffles Truffles Tuber aestivum Edible Autumn Summer Season Start : Aug Season End : Nov