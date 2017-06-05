Identifying Edible and Poisonous Wild Mushrooms
There are roughly 15,000 types of wild fungi in the UK. Our guide aims to help you identify the best to eat and the most important ones not to pick.
Never rely on one source for mushroom identification, and never eat anything unless you are 100% sure it is edible. We will not be held responsible for the use of the information in this guide.
Use our seasonal filters to see what you might be able to pick right now. Better yet, why not try one of our foraging courses?
To identify a mushroom from specific characteristics please use our search
This guide is here to help keep you safe, however, please ensure that you use multiple sources for identifying mushrooms. Only eat a wild food if you yourself are 100% sure what it is. We will not be held responsible for any misidentification, or any other use of the information on this website.
|Photo
|Sort by common name : Common Name
|Sort by scientific name : Scientific Name
|Type
|Start
|End
|Horse Mushroom
|Agaricus arvensis
|Season Start : May
|Season End : Oct
|The Prince
|Agaricus augustus
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Nov
|Pavement Mushroom
|Agaricus bitorquis
|Season Start : May
|Season End : Oct
|Medusa Mushroom
|Agaricus bohusii
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Oct
|Field Mushroom
|Agaricus campestris
|Season Start : May
|Season End : Nov
|The Princess
|Agaricus lanipes
|Season Start : Jun
|Season End : Oct
|Inky Mushroom
|Agaricus moelleri
|Season Start : Jun
|Season End : Oct
|The Blushing Wood Mushroom
|Agaricus silvaticus
|Season Start : May
|Season End : Nov
|Wood mushroom
|Agaricus silvicola
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Nov
|Macro Mushroom
|Agaricus urinascens
|Season Start : May
|Season End : Nov
|Yellow Stainer
|Agaricus xanthodermus
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Nov
|Orange Peel Fungus
|Aleuria aurantia
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Nov
|White False Death Cap
|Amanita citrina var alba
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Nov
|False Deathcap
|Amanita citrina var citrina
|Season Start : May
|Season End : Nov
|Orange Grisette
|Amanita crocea
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Oct
|Grey Spotted Amanita
|Amanita excelsa
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Oct
|Tawny Grisette
|Amanita fulva
|Season Start : Jun
|Season End : Oct
|Gemmed Amanita
|Amanita gemmata
|Season Start : May
|Season End : Nov
|Fly agaric
|Amanita muscaria
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Dec
|Panther Cap
|Amanita pantherina
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Nov
|Death Cap
|Amanita Phalliodes
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Nov
|The Blusher
|Amanita rubescens
|Season Start : May
|Season End : Nov
|Destroying Angel
|Amanita virosa
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Nov
|Honey Fungus
|Armillaria mellea
|Season Start : Sep
|Season End : Nov
|Wood Ears
|Auricularia auricula-judae
|Season Start : All Year
|Season End : All Year
|Butter Bolete
|Boletus / Butyriboletus appendiculatus
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Oct
|Bitter Beech Bolete
|Boletus / Caloboletus calopus
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Nov
|Rooting Bolete
|Boletus / Caloboletus radicans
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Oct
|Peppery Bolete
|Boletus / Chalciporus piperatus
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Oct
|Chestnut Bolete
|Boletus / Gyroporus castaneus
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Oct
|Hortiboletus bubalinus
|Boletus / Hortiboletus bubalinus
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Oct
|Ruby Bolete
|Boletus / Hortiboletus Rubellus
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Oct
|Bay Bolete
|Boletus / Imleria badia
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Nov
|Orange Oak Bolete
|Boletus / Leccinum aurantiacum
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Nov
|Brown Birch Bolete
|Boletus / Leccinum scabrum
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Nov
|Orange Birch Bolete
|Boletus / Leccinum versipellis
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Nov
|Scarletina Bolete
|Boletus / Neoboletus praestigiator
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Oct
|Lurid Bolete
|Boletus / Suillellus Luridus
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Oct
|Bovine Bolete
|Boletus / Suillus bovinus
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Nov
|Larch Bolete
|Boletus / Suillus grevillei
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Nov
|Bitter Bolete
|Boletus / Tylopilus felleus
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Oct
|Red Cracked Bolete
|Boletus / Xerocomellus chrysenteron
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Oct
|Penny Bun
|Boletus edulis
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Oct
|Summer Bolete
|Boletus reticulatus
|Season Start : Jun
|Season End : Aug
|St. George's Mushroom
|Calocybe gambosa
|Season Start : Apr
|Season End : May
|Giant Puffball
|Calvatia gigantea
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Sep
|Chanterelle
|Cantharellus cibarius
|Season Start : May
|Season End : Nov
|Winter Chanterelle
|Cantherellus tubaeformis
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Dec
|Shaggy Parasol
|Chlorophyllum rhacodes
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Nov
|The Ivory Funnel
|Clitocybe dealbata
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Nov
|Trooping Funnel
|Clitocybe geotropa
|Season Start : Sep
|Season End : Dec
|Clouded Agaric
|Clitocybe nebularis
|Season Start : Sep
|Season End : Dec
|The Miller
|Clitopilus prunulus
|Season Start : Jun
|Season End : Nov
|Glistening Inkcap
|Coprinellus micaceus
|Season Start : Mar
|Season End : Dec
|Common Inkcap
|Coprinopsis atramentaria
|Season Start : Apr
|Season End : Nov
|Shaggy Inkcaps
|Coprinus comatus
|Season Start : Apr
|Season End : Nov
|Magpie Fungus
|Coprinus picaceus
|Season Start : Sep
|Season End : Dec
|The Bruising Webcap
|Cortinarius purpurascens
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Nov
|Horn Of Plenty
|Craterellus cornucopioides
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Oct
|Meadow Waxcap
|Cuphophyllus pratensis
|Season Start : Sep
|Season End : Dec
|Snowy Waxcap
|Cuphophyllus virgineus
|Season Start : Sep
|Season End : Dec
|Poplar Fieldcap
|Cyclocybe cylindracea
|Season Start : Jan
|Season End : Dec
|Freckled Dapperling
|Echinoderma asperum
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Nov
|Beefsteak Fungus
|Fistulina hepatica
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Nov
|Velvet Shank
|Flammulina velutipes
|Season Start : Dec
|Season End : Apr
|Slimy Waxcap
|Gliophorus irrigatas
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Dec
|Parrot Waxcap
|Gliophorus psittacinus
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Dec
|Jubilee Waxcap
|Gliophorus reginae
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Dec
|Hen of the Woods
|Grifola frondosa
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Nov
|Common Rustgill
|Gymnopolis penetrans
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Dec
|False Morel
|Gyromitra esculenta
|Season Start : Mar
|Season End : May
|White saddle
|Helvella crispa
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Dec
|Elfin saddle
|Helvella lacunosa
|Season Start : Sep
|Season End : Nov
|Hedgehog Fungus
|Hydnum repandum
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Oct
|Terracotta Hedgehog
|Hydnum rufescens
|Season Start : Sep
|Season End : Dec
|Golden Waxcap
|Hygrocybe chlorophana
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Dec
|Scarlet Waxcap, Scarlet Hood
|Hygrocybe coccinea
|Season Start : Sep
|Season End : Dec
|Vermillion Waxcap
|Hygrocybe miniata
|Season Start : Sep
|Season End : Dec
|Crimson Waxcap
|Hygrocybe punicea
|Season Start : Sep
|Season End : Dec
|False Chanterelle
|Hygrophoropsis aurantiaca
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Nov
|Sulphur Tuft
|Hypholoma fasciculare
|Season Start : All Year
|Season End : All Year
|Deadly Fibrecap
|Inocybe erubescens
|Season Start : May
|Season End : Sep
|White Fibrecap
|Inocybe geophylla
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Nov
|Lilac Fibrecap
|Inocybe geophylla var. lilacina
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Oct
|Amethyst Deceiver
|Laccaria amethystina
|Season Start : Jun
|Season End : Nov
|The Deceiver
|Laccaria laccata
|Season Start : Jun
|Season End : Nov
|Weeping Widow
|Lacrymaria lacrymabunda
|Season Start : Jun
|Season End : Nov
|Curry Scented Milkcap
|Lactarius camphoratus
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Nov
|Saffron Milkcap
|Lactarius deliciosus
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Nov
|False Saffron Milkcap
|Lactarius deterrimus
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Nov
|Bearded Milkcap
|Lactarius pubescens
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Nov
|Woolly Milkcap
|Lactarius torminosus
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Oct
|Chicken Of The Woods
|Laetiporus sulphureus
|Season Start : May
|Season End : Aug
|Stinking Dapperling
|Lepiota cristata
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Nov
|Tawny Funnel Cap
|Lepista flaccida
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Nov
|Wood Blewit
|Lepista nuda
|Season Start : Oct
|Season End : Feb
|Field Blewit
|Lepista saeva
|Season Start : Oct
|Season End : Jan
|Dusky Puffball
|Lycoperdon nigrescens
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Sep
|Common Puffball
|Lycoperdon perlatum
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Nov
|Stump Puffball
|Lycoperdon pyriforme
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Nov
|Mosaic Puffball
|Lycoperdon utriformis
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Oct
|Parasol
|Macrolepiota procera
|Season Start : Jun
|Season End : Sep
|Fairy Ring Champignons
|Marasmius oreades
|Season Start : Apr
|Season End : Nov
|Blackening Polypore
|Meripilus giganteus
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Nov
|Yellow Morel
|Morchella esculenta
|Season Start : Mar
|Season End : May
|Black Morel
|Morchella importuna
|Season Start : Mar
|Season End : May
|Semifree Morel
|Morchella semilibera
|Season Start : Mar
|Season End : Apr
|Common Morel
|Morchella vulgaris
|Season Start : Mar
|Season End : May
|Common Bonnet
|Mycena Galericulata
|Season Start : All Year
|Season End : All Year
|Lilac Bonnet
|Mycena pura
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Nov
|Rosy Bonnet Mushroom
|Mycena rosea
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Nov
|Porcelain Fungus
|Oudemansiella mucida
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Nov
|Brown Roll Rim
|Paxillus involutus
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Nov
|Dyers Mazegill
|Phaeolus schweinitzii
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Oct
|Stinkhorn
|Phallus impudicus
|Season Start : Jun
|Season End : Nov
|Golden Scalycap
|Pholiota adiposa
|Season Start : Apr
|Season End : Dec
|Birch Polypore
|Piptoporus betulinus
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Nov
|Grey Oyster Mushroom
|Pleurotus ostreatus
|Season Start : All Year
|Season End : All Year
|Dryad's Saddle
|Polyporus squamosus
|Season Start : May
|Season End : Aug
|Pink Meadow Waxcap
|Porpolomopsis calyptriformis
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Dec
|The Goblet
|Pseudoclitocybe cyathiformis
|Season Start : Oct
|Season End : Jan
|Yellow False Truffle
|Rhizopogdon luteolas
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Nov
|Butter Cap
|Rhodocollybia butyraceae.
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Dec
|Wrinkled Peach
|Rhodotus palmatus
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Nov
|Blackish Purple Russula
|Russula atropurpurea
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Nov
|Yellow Swamp Russula
|Russula claroflava
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Oct
|The Charcoal Burner
|Russula cyanoxantha
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Oct
|The Sickener
|Russula emetica
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Oct
|Geranium Scented Russula
|Russula fellea
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Nov
|Beechwood Sickener
|Russula nobilis
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Nov
|Common Yellow Russula
|Russula ochroleuca
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Nov
|Powdery Brittlegill
|Russula parazurea
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Oct
|Green Cracking Russula
|Russula virescens
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Oct
|Scarlet Elfcup
|Sarcoscypha austriaca
|Season Start : Dec
|Season End : Apr
|Common Earthball
|Scleroderma citrinum, areolatum, verrucosum
|Season Start : Jul
|Season End : Nov
|Cauliflower Fungus
|Sparassis crispa
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Nov
|Blue Roundhead
|Stropharia caerulea
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Dec
|The Grey Knight
|Tricholoma terreum
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Oct
|Truffles
|Tuber aestivum
|Season Start : Aug
|Season End : Nov