Foraging for Mushrooms and other Wild Foods – all over the UK
We have a genuine love of wild British food. There is an abundance of edible plants and mushrooms that grow in the UK, and knowing what you can and cannot eat from your local woods will enhance your walks as well as your diet. Much of what you can pick in the UK whilst foraging would be considered food for fine dining, and often beyond a normal household budget. So why not learn how to find it for free?
Foraging Courses
We run a range of foraging courses and trips, from days out near London, to camping and wild food weekends and trips away to hotels with gourmet chefs.
Private Foraging Events
Tailor-made packages for stag or hen parties, work events, for chefs, or for groups wishing to find out more about nature’s bountiful larder.
Foraging Alerts
Join our mailing list and you’ll be kept up to date on any new wild food recipes, and also the latest on courses, trips and events around the UK.
Wild Mushroom Guide
The more common edible – and poisonous – British mushrooms. Always use multiple sources of identification before picking and eating any wild mushrooms.
Hedgerow Guide
There’s more to foraging than mushrooms. Our hedgerow guide lists some of the more common edible wild plants – you’ll find many in fields and woods too.
Wild Food Recipes
It’s sometimes difficult to know what to do with foraged food in the kitchen. Try these ideas for snacks, drinks, main courses and even condiments.
WHAT OUR CLIENTS SAY
"I just wanted to say a huge thank you for the foraging course last week at Ashton-under-Hill. I must admit my grandson Alex enjoyed it as much as I did and thank you for including him in so well."
Thanks so much for the info, the forage in Lustleigh was a great experience. The mushroom soup tasted so intense we are still talking about it, we are recommending the experience to all family and friends,
thanks again."
Thanks for this which ices a very special cake. The whole family had a great day, learnt a lot and enjoyed your food, wisdom and excellent manner with adults and kids alike.
I am grazing the Hawthorn with gusto and your sorrelled version of wild garlic pesto is going down a storm.
Hope to see you again soon.
Best wishes"
That was just the most wonderful trip for me today. I was running-in-the-head to remember it all. Child's play for you. But for me....it was just brilliant.
Thank you for your generosity. The soup and pasta : everything.
I am gonna try to learn what I can from you, as often as I'm able.
All the very best."
It was a lovely day - great to learn so much. Cooked the mushrooms with olive oil in the oven and had them with the wild salad for a starter.
I'm going to print all the links and go walking with my Dad this weekend in and around Shrewsbury. I'm going to book more courses - great presents.
Thank you!"
Both myself and my wife would like to thank you for the foraging course which we thought was perfect for beginners and gave us a taste of what could be a great pastime."
Had a great time at the session today -- thanks again! If you could sign me up to your mailing list that would be great. Hope to see you again in autumn.
It's improved our confidence no end. And he didn't take much convincing to explore fungi foraging next.....many thanks."
Just wanted to say thanks again for an amazing day and for sharing your passion and knowledge."
Had a great time with Eric in Mortimer woods today. Easy to remember rules on what to do, can't wait to take the family out foraging.
Cheers for the experience and food at the end. Will be recommending this course to friends.
Thanks guys for a really insightful afternoon. We've just fried up our bag - delicious!!"
"I did the course with Phil yesterday at Cannock chase and I wanted to say how good it was. Learnt so much about mushroom foraging and am now confident on picking certain types. Exactly what I wanted to achieve.
"On behalf of the Google team, I wanted to say a big thank you for leading such a fun and educational course. Everyone enjoyed themselves and the mushrooms we ate for lunch were so tasty. We all learnt a lot and have been talking about the various mushroom types we encountered (luckily these notes will help refresh our memory!)."
